Kidnappers Demand N30m For Abducted Lawmaker’s Mother, Sister
BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia
Kidnappers who abducted the mother and younger sister of a lawmaker in
Nasarawa state have demanded N30 million as ransom for their release.
The lawmaker, Hon. Kassim Mohammed Kassim made this known yesterday,
stating that although the kidnappers had earlier agreed to take N20
million after the first day of negotiation, they reverted to their
earlier demand of N30 million yesterday morning.
He said the kidnappers who refused to negotiate with the lawmaker,
preferring instead to talk with his father, said the kidnappers
alleged that as a friend of governors the lawmaker should be able to
produce the said money.
Recounting how the incident happened, Kassim said gun-wielding
abductors stormed his family compound in Moroa village of Akwanga
local government area at about 9pm on Sunday where they kidnapped his
mother, younger sister and brother after beating up his father who
resisted going with them as a result of ill health.
He said the younger brother however escaped from the kidnappers before
they could leave the village and was lucky to get away unhurt after
the kidnappers shot at him.
Kassim said the state commissioner of Police Abubakar Bello visited
the community in person in an effort to rescue the abductees but his
efforts were yet to yield result as at the time of filing this report.
Confirming the incident, the Police public relations officer in the
state, Idrissu Kennedy, said the Police commissioner had deployed a
special police team to seek out those kidnapped and arrest the
perpetrators.
He said the Police is working round the clock to ensure the kidnapped
regain freedom and called on members of the public who have any useful
information that could lead to the unraveling of the situation to
avail the Police.
