Kidnappers of four Lagos pupils demand N1bn
TheNewsGuru
Kidnappers of four Lagos pupils demand N1bn
Kidnappers of six pupils of Igbonla Model College, Epe, Lagos State, have contacted some parents of the victims, demanding N1bn ransom to release them. According to Punch, the parents were contacted yesterday and allowed to briefly speak with their …
