Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kidnappers of four Lagos pupils demand N1bn – TheNewsGuru

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Kidnappers of four Lagos pupils demand N1bn
TheNewsGuru
Kidnappers of six pupils of Igbonla Model College, Epe, Lagos State, have contacted some parents of the victims, demanding N1bn ransom to release them. According to Punch, the parents were contacted yesterday and allowed to briefly speak with their …
Kidnappers of Lagos school pupils demand N1 billion ransom, advise parents on how to raise itDaily Post Nigeria
Kidnappers Demand N1bn Ransom For Release Of 4 Abducted Lagos Pupils360Nobs.com
Igbonla Model School Kidnap: Abductors demand N1 billion ransomPolitics Nigeria
The Nation Newspaper –The Olisa Blogazine –Ripples Nigeria –YNaija
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.