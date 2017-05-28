Pages Navigation Menu

Kidnappers of Igbonla Model college pupils request N1 Billion as ransom

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The abductors of the six pupils of Igbonla Model College, Epe, Lagos State, have contacted some parents of the victims, demanding N1bn ransom to release them. According to reports, it was learnt that the parents were contacted on Saturday and allowed to briefly speak with their children. While two of them were asked to pay N400m …

Hello. Add your message here.