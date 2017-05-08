Kidnappers of Nasarawa lawmaker’s mum, sister demand N30m ransom

Following the abduction of mother and younger sister of a Nasarawa lawmaker on Saturday night, the kidnappers have said that unless the N30m ransom they demanded is paid, they would not release their victims.Speaking with The Nigerian Pilot Monday in a telephone interview, the lawmaker, Mr. Kassim Mohammed Kassim, who is representing Akwanga South State Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of […]

