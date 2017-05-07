Pages Navigation Menu

Kidnapping of 8-yr-old girl: Police uncover suspects’ hideout, arrest four

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives from the Inspector-General of Police, Intelligence Response Team, IRT, have smashed a kidnap syndicate believed to have been terrorising Osun and Ondo   States, arresting four suspects  after a gun battle in the   suspects den, in Osun State.

During preliminary investigation, the suspects were said to have confessed to have been     behind several kidnappings in both states as well as     the abduction of eight-year-old Taiwo Ahmed, last month, in Oshogbo, Osun State capital.

Members of the gang were reported to have intercepted the mother of the girl,   Mrs Basirat Ahmed, while driving in her Honda vehicle at Dada Estate area of Osogbo. They dragged   frightened   Taiwo out of her mother’s vehicle and took her to their hideout in the bush from where they   demanded for N10 million   ransom for her release.

Her devastated parents, it was learnt, paid   an undisclosed amount before the girl was   released.

Information at Sunday Vanguard disposal revealed that through its Technical Intelligence Support , operatives of IRT arrested one of the suspects, Akin Nureni (40), in   Osun, two weeks ago.

Thereafter, he took   the operatives, led by the Commander, IRT, Abba Kyari, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, to   their hideout where members of his   gang reportedly opened fire after sighting the policemen.

This led to a gun battle at the end of which three suspects, Teslim Ibitoye (38),Sunday David( 35) and Akeem Ibitoye, were   fatally wounded.

One of the operatives also sustained   bullet wound on his leg.

As of yesterday, two of the suspects, Teslim Ibitoye and Sunday David, were still   receiving treatment at   the Federal Medical Center, Gwagwalada, Abuja for the bullets wounds sustained during the gun duel, while the injured Sergeant had been discharged.

Efforts, as gathered, were still on to arrest other members of the gang who fled when it became apparent that the police were gaining the upper hand.

 

