Kidnapping of 8-yr-old girl: Police uncover suspects’ hideout, arrest four

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives from the Inspector-General of Police, Intelligence Response Team, IRT, have smashed a kidnap syndicate believed to have been terrorising Osun and Ondo States, arresting four suspects after a gun battle in the suspects den, in Osun State.

During preliminary investigation, the suspects were said to have confessed to have been behind several kidnappings in both states as well as the abduction of eight-year-old Taiwo Ahmed, last month, in Oshogbo, Osun State capital.

Members of the gang were reported to have intercepted the mother of the girl, Mrs Basirat Ahmed, while driving in her Honda vehicle at Dada Estate area of Osogbo. They dragged frightened Taiwo out of her mother’s vehicle and took her to their hideout in the bush from where they demanded for N10 million ransom for her release.

Her devastated parents, it was learnt, paid an undisclosed amount before the girl was released.

Information at Sunday Vanguard disposal revealed that through its Technical Intelligence Support , operatives of IRT arrested one of the suspects, Akin Nureni (40), in Osun, two weeks ago.

Thereafter, he took the operatives, led by the Commander, IRT, Abba Kyari, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, to their hideout where members of his gang reportedly opened fire after sighting the policemen.

This led to a gun battle at the end of which three suspects, Teslim Ibitoye (38),Sunday David( 35) and Akeem Ibitoye, were fatally wounded.

One of the operatives also sustained bullet wound on his leg.

As of yesterday, two of the suspects, Teslim Ibitoye and Sunday David, were still receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center, Gwagwalada, Abuja for the bullets wounds sustained during the gun duel, while the injured Sergeant had been discharged.

Efforts, as gathered, were still on to arrest other members of the gang who fled when it became apparent that the police were gaining the upper hand.

The post Kidnapping of 8-yr-old girl: Police uncover suspects’ hideout, arrest four appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

