Kidnapping: Police arrests 4 in Osun, Ondo

The police Intelligence Response Team says it has arrested four suspected kidnappers in Osun and Ondo State.

Mr Abba Kyari, Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Commander of the team, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

According to him, the suspects are Teslim Ibitoye, 38, Sunday David, 35 and Akeem Ibitoye.

Kyari said on April 25, after a follow up and support from Technical Intelligence Support of Inspector-General of Police, police officers traced one of the kidnappers of Akin Nureni.

He said the suspects confessed to kidnapping the minor; Nureni, who resided at No. 3, Alake Street, Ayetoro Estate, Osogbo, Osun.

“The suspects confessed to several kidnappings in Osun and Ondo State, including the recent blocking of one Mrs Basirat Ahmed while driving on a road at Dada Estate, Osogbo on April 11.

“A pistol with seven live and four expended ammunition, two single barrel short guns with 16 live and nine expended cartridges, facial mask, victims jewelry and charms were recovered in the suspects hideout.

“Two of the suspects, Teslim Ibitoye and Sunday David, are receiving treatment at a hospital following bullets wounds they got during gun battle with the police.

He said the police had been making serious efforts to arrest the remaining kidnappers.(NAN)

