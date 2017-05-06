Killers in Southern Kaduna will face God’s wrath – Emir

Emir of Jema’a, Alhaji Muhammadu Isa Muhammadu has said that, those responsible for killings in southern parts of Kaduna will face God’s wrath.

The Emir stated this at his palace in Kafanchan on Saturday when he received Kafanchan Peace Forum, a voluntary group working for genuine reconciliation among people of the troubled areas of Southern Kaduna.

The Emir who received the forum, which consists of Muslim and Christians from different tribes of Southern Kaduna with excitement, said he hopes to a Kafanchan and the entire zone return to their old glory of peaceful communities.

According to the Emir, “Kafanchan used to be a very peaceful and hospitable town where people from different walks of life enjoyed to work and live. All of a sudden, we don’t know what happened that people start killing one another. We don’t know the people doing this but we condemn it

“All those killing will face God’s judgment and wrath, because no religion preaches killing of fellow human being. So, we must hold ourselves together irrespective of our ethno-religious background and work together for peace.

“We must realise that, it is we people of faiths that are killing ourselves. When you inquiry about people who have been killed, they are either Christians or Muslim. So, we must stop these killings and put an end to this indigene/settler dichotomy, because no one group can displace the other,” he said.

He however expressed support for the forum, urging them to take the peace efforts very seriously.

Earlier, another First Class Chief, the Agwan Bajju, Malam Nuhu Bature while receiving the forum in his palace in Zangon Kataf, said patience and forgiveness are the solutions to the cycle of crises in the zone.

He urged the group to sensitize the youths to desist from rumour mongering, saying, that was partly responsible for some of the crises. “What happened have happened, but we must forget the past and forgive ourselves for peace and development to reign”, he added.

Meanwhile, leader of the forum, Alhaji Samaila Barau Maigoro said, Kafanchan Peace Forum was formed to compliment government efforts, especially in the area of reconciliation through reaching out to the youths.

