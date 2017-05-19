Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kim Kardashian exceeds 100m followers but her most-liked Instagrams may come as a surprise – International Business Times UK

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


International Business Times UK

Kim Kardashian exceeds 100m followers but her most-liked Instagrams may come as a surprise
International Business Times UK
She's the most successful reality television star on earth with fans across all continents, so it's no surprise that Kim Kardashian has finally eclipsed the 100 million followers mark on Instagram. Kardashian joins the likes of Selena Gomez, Ariana
Kim Kardashian Hits 100 Million Followers on InstagramAllure Magazine
Kim Kardashian hits 100m followers on InstagramVanguard
Kim Kardashian celebrates 100M Instagram followersUPI.com
Marie Claire UK –ELLE UK –Evening Standard –Romper
all 24 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.