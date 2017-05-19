Kim Kardashian hits 100m followers on Instagram

Celebrity Kim Kardashian has become the sixth person to amass over 100 million followers on Instagram.

The record holder is pop singer Selena Gomez, who has over 120million followers.

Kardashian celebrated passing the mark on the photo- and video-sharing platform Thursday by looking back at some of her most-liked photos.

“I can’t believe I’ve reached 100 million followers on Instagram, thanks to you guys!!! To celebrate, I wanted to take a look back at my most-liked posts. I appreciate my fans (and family) more than you know. You guys are the best!” she said on her website.

What follows is a slideshow of photos of her with husband Kanye West and their children North West and Saint West.

Apart from Gomez, pop singers Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Beyonce, along with European soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, are the other users to hit the 100 million mark.

The post Kim Kardashian hits 100m followers on Instagram appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

