Kim Kardashian looking for a Beauty Blogger

REALITY TV star Kim Kardashian posted a callout on her Instagram. The mobile mogul is looking to expand her glam team, so she’s inviting the world to compete for a spot on a new Lifetime series named, Glam Masters. She’s targeting beauty bloggers specifically, according to Lifetime‘s casting site: “Four lucky bloggers will go head-to-head […]

