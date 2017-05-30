Kingsman Entertainment & Remy Martin Launch Amnesia as Premium Night Destination for Fun

Saturday May 20th would be a night to remember for the residents of Abuja as Celebrity Photographer and now Events promoter Anuel Modebe launched the rave of the moment, a brand new nightlife club tour event which takes over a different city each month for one night only.. Introducing AMNESIA, the premium destination night event for the young, successful […]

