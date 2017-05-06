Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kiss Daniel set to drop New Single “SOFA” on the 15th of May Exactly a year after release of “New Era” album

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

G-Worldwide Entertainment frontliner, Kiss Daniel has revealed plans to finally drop a new single titled “SOFA” on the 15th of this month, exactly a year after he dropped his award-winning “New Era” album. The singer who has not dropped any song since releasing the album save for visuals to songs from the “New Era” album […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.