Kiss Daniel set to drop New Single “SOFA” on the 15th of May Exactly a year after release of “New Era” album

G-Worldwide Entertainment frontliner, Kiss Daniel has revealed plans to finally drop a new single titled “SOFA” on the 15th of this month, exactly a year after he dropped his award-winning “New Era” album. The singer who has not dropped any song since releasing the album save for visuals to songs from the “New Era” album […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

