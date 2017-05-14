Klopp: Coutinho Was Decisive In West Ham Thrashing

Jurgen Klopp lauded his side after a beautiful showing in the 4-0 thrashing of West Ham, with Coutinho playing an important role in the game.

Coutinho assisted the opener, which was scored by Sturridge, before scoring a brace of his own and Origi capped the riot, with the fourth goal of the match.

Klopp deployed the Brazilian in a deeper role in midfield and was glad it paid off and suggested he could deploy the 24-year-old in the same role again.

“I can’t remember when I said this but it was always clear Phil can play this [position], there’s no doubt,” Klopp told his post-match news conference. “If he starts on the wing, he is very often in this position. He was never a winger, he’s always kind of a playmaker.

“It’s not interesting where he’s coming from it’s all [about] where he needs to be at one point. He needs to be in the decisive area in the middle of the park, he needs to be in shooting situations and all that stuff. That’s what he did today – obviously he felt really well in this position and that was a good game.”

