Klopp: Liverpool can handle the pressure
ESPN FC
Klopp: Liverpool can handle the pressure
Arsenal and Manchester United are still behind, but Steve Nicol isn't convinced Liverpool are guaranteed top four. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident his players can handle the growing pressure as their Champions League hopes come down to …
