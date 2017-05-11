Klopp: Liverpool Is Not Selling Coutinho

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool has no plans of selling Coutinho or any other player, but are looking to add more players to the team.

Coutinho has impressed with Liverpool this season, scoring 10 goals in the league, but he has been constantly linked with a move to Barcelona.

However, the Brazilian signed a contract extension in January, giving Klopp confidence in the attacking midfielder remaining at Anfield.

“When did he sign his new contract?” the German said when asked about the interest in Coutinho, jokingly adding: “With a £400m clause!

“There are absolutely no plans [to sell]. What our owners say is there is the absolute opportunity not to sell anybody if we do not want to. That means we can bring in other players and it is a good situation. We have a stable squad with a good basis.

“We want to bring a few in with fresh blood, but nobody will leave us without our say so I am completely relaxed about this.”

