KNCHR moves to Supreme Court to block politicians with integrity issues – The Star, Kenya

The Star, Kenya

KNCHR moves to Supreme Court to block politicians with integrity issues
The Star, Kenya
A rights group has moved to the Supreme Court with concerns about the integrity of politicians ahead of the general election on August 8. KNCHR has sought an advisory opinion from the court on standards and guidelines that should apply to leadership
