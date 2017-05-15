KNCHR moves to Supreme Court to block politicians with integrity issues – The Star, Kenya
KNCHR moves to Supreme Court to block politicians with integrity issues
A rights group has moved to the Supreme Court with concerns about the integrity of politicians ahead of the general election on August 8. KNCHR has sought an advisory opinion from the court on standards and guidelines that should apply to leadership …
KNCHR seeks tough action against errant politicians, their parties
