Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kob translocation successful at Murchison Falls National Park

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

UWA officers with a Kob during the translocation exercise at Murchison falls

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has this month completed the translocation of hundreds of Kob antelopes from Murchison Falls Park.

Translocation is a way of increasing population of that specie of animal from one park to the other in order to boost numbers across the country.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

It also help boost tourism  potential and diversification of tourism products in the parks that the animals are being taken to. UWA has done giraffe translocation previously as well.

 

 

 

The post Kob translocation successful at Murchison Falls National Park appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.