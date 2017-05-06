Kogi community seeks resuscitation of hospital

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

THE people of Ogori in Ogori/Mangogo Local Government Area of Kogi State have called on the state government to resuscitate the community hospital to enable them get quick access to medical care.

They spoke through the Ogori Grand Progressive Initiative, OGPI, the community association that has been organising a yearly medical outreach to bridge the health gap of the people in the area.

OGPI Spokesperson, Petra Onyegbule, made the appeal, yesterday, at the 2017 grand finale of the six days medical outreach.

Onyegbule while appreciating Governor Yahaya Bello for his support towards this year’s medical outreach, however, said that revamping the LG hospital will make a bigger difference. “We appealed to the government to resuscitate the General Hospital in the Local Government to allow the people have easy access to health care delivery. The 2017 medical outreach which is the fourth outreach OGPI has organised in the community is with a difference and completely effective because of the support of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello.”

The initiative have been sponsored by a U.K based medical practitioner and the Chief Consultant of the programme, Dr. Augustine Obaro and his wife who have been the major sponsors of the OGPI medical outreach to the people since it was founded four years ago.

He said “the team was able to purchase vital drugs, hire the services of 10 medical practitioners which comprises of six medical doctors, nurses and laboratory scientists, who facilitated the team’s capacity to attend to so many community members who needed medical care.”

The post Kogi community seeks resuscitation of hospital appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

