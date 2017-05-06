Kogi Court remands man over alleged membership of Boko Haram

A Lokoja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 27-year-old man, Adamu Anas Mohammed, be remanded in prison over alleged membership of the Boko Haram terrorist group. Chief Magistrate Alhassan Husaini ordered that the accused be remanded in Koton-Karfe Prison pending further investigation into the alleged offence. Husaini adjourned the case until 31st May, … Continue reading Kogi Court remands man over alleged membership of Boko Haram

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

