Kogi Doctors Suspend 10-day old Strike

The Kogi chapter of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has suspended its 10-day old strike to give room for dialogue with State Government. Dr. Godwin Tijani, the association leader said the decision to suspend the strike was unanimously taken to honour the Kogi paramount ruler, Attah Igala, and other imminent stakeholders, for their intervention. NMA has […]

The post Kogi Doctors Suspend 10-day old Strike appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

