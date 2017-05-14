Kogi Govt. hails NMA for suspending strike, promises to fulfill obligation

The Kogi Government commended the Kogi chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) for suspending the 10-day old strike, to give room for dialogue with the state government.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, gave the commendation in an interview in Lokoja on Sunday.

He promised that the state government would fulfill its obligation to the association as earlier planned before the strike.

“The resilience of the great people of Kogi cannot be underestimated under the leadership of our amiable Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

‘’We have once again demonstrated our capacity to resolve our internal dissension amicably.

“The new direction government and the NMA are partners in progress; the cooperation and collaboration that exist between these parties will be sustained, by God’s grace.

“Our doctors have shown great understanding by suspending the strike, as a responsible government; we appreciate the gesture,” Audu said.

The commissioner, however, said that an administrative framework had been developed to prevent incessant industrial actions in the future.

“Dialogue and diplomacy are veritable tools in conflict resolution as depicted by NMA today. I hope other trade unions will learn from that example”.

NAN reports that NMA in the state suspended the strike after its Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) on Saturday in Lokoja.

Dr Godwin Tijani, the chairman of the chapter, in a statement he signed, also said the decision to suspend the strike was unanimously taken to honour the the Attah of Igala, Michael Ameh Oboni II.and other stakeholders for their intervention.

