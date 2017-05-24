Kogi: Gunmen kill masquerade and three of his followers. Read full story👇👇👇

Pages Navigation Menu

Kogi: Gunmen kill masquerade and three of his followers.

Unknown Gunmen has reportedly killed a masquerade and three of his followers in Okene , Kogi State. It was gathered that the killings occurred on Tuesday at Idare district, in the Okene Local Government Area of the state. According to some eyewitnesses, they were gunned down by two men on a motorcycle during the Eche-Anee …

