Kogi hospitals back to life as doctors resume work

Normal medical and healthcare activities have resumed at Kogi Government-owned hospitals as the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has suspended its 11-day old strike. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH) Lokoja, on Monday reports that life had returned to the hospital. NAN reports that some patients were seen waiting to be attended to by doctors at the Outpatient Department of the hospital.

