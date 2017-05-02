Kogi: NMA direct members to begin indefinite strike – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Kogi: NMA direct members to begin indefinite strike
The Nation Newspaper
The Kogi State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association on Tuesday directed members to embark on an indefinite strike beginning 12 midnight of Wednesday, pending resolution with the state government on the payment of their outstanding salaries and …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!