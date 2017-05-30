Kogi: Outstanding salaries to be paid May 31 – Bello

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, says his administration has completed payment of salary to 95 per cent of its workers cleared in the just concluded staff screening and verification exercise. He also announced that students in tertiary institutions will henceforth receive N10,000 as bursary as against former N3,500. “I can confirm that people are still […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

