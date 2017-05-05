Kogi seeks World Bank assistance to become largest rice producer
KOGI State government has appealed to the World Bank, through its Fadama III AF project intervention to assist the state in meeting its bid of becoming the largest producer of rice in the North Central region of the country. Mr Kehinde Oloruntobe, the state Commissioner for Agriculture made the appeal on Thursday in Lokoja when […]
The post Kogi seeks World Bank assistance to become largest rice producer appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!