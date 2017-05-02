Kogi State: Doctors set to embark on indefinite strike
The medical doctors in Kogi State will embark on an indefinite strike action from 12 midnight of Wednesday, 3rd May 2017as directed by the Kogi State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association. The strike was as a result of the state government to resolve issues relating to payment of outstanding salaries and arrears to doctors …
