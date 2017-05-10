Kogi Tertiary Institutions: Lecturers vow to continue strike

The Joint Action Committee of Tertiary institutions in Kogi state has vow to continues its strike pending further negotiations by the union to bring the industrial impasse to a peaceful end. JAC in a communique jointly signed by it’s chairman and Secretary, Boluromi Sunday and Awodi Joel respectively also urged the state governor, Yahaya Bello to be wary of some “Czar” in his government who are overzealous and over ambitious in initiating inhuman policies that provokes reactions from the masses. JAC said they are surprised to hear that salaries have been paid to date when their records show that cleared staff have not been paid to date.

