Kogi to sack workers who participate in doctors’ strike

The Kogi Government on Friday, threatened to terminate the appointment of any of its staff, under its health sector, that participates in the ongoing indefinite strike by doctors in the state. Mrs Kehinde Lawal, the State’s acting Head of Service, made the threat in a circular she signed in Lokoja on Friday. According to her, the state government will also adopt the policy of ‘no work no pay’ for any doctor on strike.

