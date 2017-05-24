Koke Signs Huge Contract Extension At Atletico

Atletico Madrid captain and midfielder, Koke has signed a long-term contract at the club, that will keep him there till 2024.

The spanish midfielder still had two years left on his contract, before committing to another seven years, as he intends to retire at his boyhood club.

Koke has made 323 appearances for Atletico, scoring 28 goals as he has won the Europa League, Copa del Rey and La Liga.

“It is exceptional news for all Rojiblancos. Koke embodies what it is to be Atletico,” said sporting director Jose Luis Perez Caminero.

“He is a very supportive player with the group, who works tirelessly, with a great quality and an enormous capacity for improvement.

“He is one of the leaders of this team and has been raised from a very young age with the values of our academy, so knowing that he will continue with us for many years is the best news.

“Despite his youth, he already has great experience and is an example for all children who are trained in the academy.

“He is a much loved and respected player in the locker room and will make history at the club.”

