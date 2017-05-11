Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Korede Bello claps back at troll for correcting his blunder – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Korede Bello claps back at troll for correcting his blunder
NAIJ.COM
Mavin Records star singer Korede Bello who is known to be calm lost his cool after a fan corrected him on Instagram. The singer lost his cool and referred the troll to help his parents for daring to correct his blunder. The 21-year-old Godwin singer
VIDEO: IB Josh ft. Korede Bello – Your Style (Remix)360Nobs.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.