Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Korede Bello With His Australian Girlfriend’s Excited During Selfie | PHOTOS + VIDEO

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The ‘Na God win’ singer had special moments with the love of his life. He went further to share online. Watch video below See photos below Source: Youtube

The post Korede Bello With His Australian Girlfriend’s Excited During Selfie | PHOTOS + VIDEO appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.