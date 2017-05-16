Koscielny: Not Qualifying For UCL Will Be Disappointing

Laurent Koscielny says not qualifying for next season’s Champions League, will be quite disappointing for Arsenal.

Arsenal are fifth on the table and three points behind City, in fourth place, with two games left to play.

However, Koscielny says they’ll keep fighting till the end to qualify for champions league football.

“We perform every weekend to be in the top four and to fight for the title over the season. To not be in the Champions League next season would be a very disappointing situation for us but we will fight until the end to have as much of a chance to be there next season,” he told Sky Sports News HQ.

“The Champions League is a competition that a player wants to play in because you play against the best teams in Europe and it is always an important competition… It is very important for Arsenal to be with the best teams in the world.

“We have a small chance [of making the top four], but in football, you don’t know, especially in England. All the teams can win against each other and we need to do our job first, to have the two wins and after that, we wait for the results of Liverpool and Man City.

“I think every game is important but now we are nearly at the end of the season, we have two games and we have to win them both so it starts with Sunderland.

“I think they just want to play and show they have the quality to play in the Premier League so I think it will be a hard game but we need to dictate our game, to have the possession, to play with more movement like we played this week and to have the best result for us.”

