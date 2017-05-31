Kroenke: Wenger Is The Man To Win Arsenal Trophies

Stan Kroenke, the majority shareholder at Arsenal believes Arsene Wenger is the man to win trophies for the club.

Wenger’s future at the club was under speculation after they finished the 2016-17 season outside the top four.

There were calls from Arsenal fans for the Frenchman to be sacked, but Kroenke has backed him.

“Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe,” Kroenke said.

“It’s what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won’t rest until that is achieved. Arsene is the best person to help us make that happen. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing.”

