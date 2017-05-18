Kroos Rules Out Bayern Return

Toni Kroos says he has no desire to return to Bayern or the Bundesliga and is enjoying his time at Real Madrid.

The German midfielder joined Los Blancos in 2014, after establishing his reputation as one of the finest midfielders in the world in Bayern.

Kroos sees no reason to return to his homeland in the future for club football and could stay at Madrid till 2022.

He told a podcast with business magazine Sponsors: “In the Bundesliga, I will definitely not play anymore, that chapter is finished.

“I cannot imagine going back to Bayern, it will not happen, so there is no other option for me in Germany.”

Kroos added on his future: “I cannot say what’s going to happen in five years, but the goal is to stay at Real Madrid.”

The post Kroos Rules Out Bayern Return appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

