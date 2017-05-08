KTSG to provide free tertiary education to people with disabilities

Pages Navigation Menu

The Katsina State Government, says it will introduce a well funded free education scheme to people living with disabilities studying in tertiary institutions. “The government will not place the physically challenged people under the scholarship scheme but they will be placed under a well funded education programme,” an official told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Katsina. Muntari Sani, Special Adviser to Gov.

