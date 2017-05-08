KTSG to provide free tertiary education to people with disabilities

The Katsina State Government, says it will introduce a well funded free education scheme to people living with disabilities studying in tertiary institutions. “The government will not place the physically challenged people under the scholarship scheme but they will be placed under a well funded education programme,” an official told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Katsina. Muntari Sani, Special Adviser to Gov.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

