Foreign aid arrives as Sri Lanka flood toll exceeds 200 – Times of India
|
Times of India
|
Foreign aid arrives as Sri Lanka flood toll exceeds 200
Times of India
COLOMBO: International aid arrived into Sri Lanka on Wednesday as the death toll from the island's worst floods and landslides in well over a decade climbed to 202. Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake said 16 countries had rushed relief supplies and …
200 dead, 96 missing as death toll rises in Sri Lanka mudslides
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!