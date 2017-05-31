Pages Navigation Menu

Foreign aid arrives as Sri Lanka flood toll exceeds 200 – Times of India

Times of India

Foreign aid arrives as Sri Lanka flood toll exceeds 200
Times of India
COLOMBO: International aid arrived into Sri Lanka on Wednesday as the death toll from the island's worst floods and landslides in well over a decade climbed to 202. Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake said 16 countries had rushed relief supplies and …
