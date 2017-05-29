Kumasi High Court judge burgled; laptops, sensitive documents stolen – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Kumasi High Court judge burgled; laptops, sensitive documents stolen
Myjoyonline.com
A High Court judge in the Ashanti Region capital Kumasi has been burgled Monday dawn, raising security concerns. Justice Senyo Amedahe's home in the suburb of Danyame is said to have been attacked partly because the police officer detailed to protect …
Kumasi High Court judge burgled
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!