Kunle Afod’s Wife Desola: “You Might Have Dated Or Kissed Him, But I Don’t Care” – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Kunle Afod's Wife Desola: “You Might Have Dated Or Kissed Him, But I Don't Care”
Information Nigeria
Nollywood Actor Kunle Afod's wife Desola, in a beautiful photo she shared on her Instagram page has slammed those who think they can steal her husband, because they've kissed or had a relationship with him in the past. According to Desola, she doesn't …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!