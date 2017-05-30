Kunle Afolayan retrieves the bag he forgot in an Uber in Paris (See photos)

Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has retrieved the bag containing his laptop, Passport and other valuables which he forgot in an Uber in Paris. The filmmaker cried out for help on Sunday explaining that he forgot the bag in an Uber ride he took from the airport. He took to his Instagram page to thank everyone …

The post Kunle Afolayan retrieves the bag he forgot in an Uber in Paris (See photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

