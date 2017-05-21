Kunle Afolayan set to release ‘ROTI’ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Kunle Afolayan set to release 'ROTI'
Vanguard
Seasoned filmmaker Kunle Afolayan is set to release another master piece titled 'Roti' to the cinema screens starting from June 30, 2017. 'Roti' is one of the three projects produced through a collaborative effort of Africa Magic and Afolayan's Golden …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!