Kunle Afolayan set to release ‘ROTI’

By Adetutu Adesoji

Seasoned filmmaker Kunle Afolayan is set to release another master piece titled ‘Roti’ to the cinema screens starting from June 30, 2017. ‘Roti’ is one of the three projects produced through a collaborative effort of Africa Magic and Afolayan’s Golden Effects Pictures. ‘Roti’ follows the release of ‘Omugwo’ currently showing in the cinemas, while the third film ‘Tribunal’ is expected to be out within the year.

“The subject matter of the film is reincarnation. Most of us while growing up must have heard about people dying and being reincarnated and starting life over again elsewhere. There is also a myth that people are created in twos, and for me I remember many years after my father passed away someone walked up to me and said he had seen my father somewhere.

The issue of reincarnation has been of concern to me and I possibly want to understand how true it is. ‘Roti’ is a story I did for people to watch, think about and take their own bits from and discuss it, it is not a film that is all about entertainment but one that will raise curiosity” Kunle said while addressing the press.

‘Roti’ tells the story of a couple, Kabir and Dianne battling with the loss of their only son Roti. Four years after they lost Roti to a brief illness, Dianne comes in contact with a boy named Juwon, who looks exactly like her dead son. She initially received the experience in wonder and hope of a reunited future with her dead son, but after she discovered that Juwon is not her dead son she is washed anew with grief, depression and desperation.

The film features Kunle Afolayan, Kate Henshaw, Toyin Oshinaike, Faitha Balogun and Kunle Afolayan’s son Dari.

