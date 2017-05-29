Kunle Afolayan Stranded In Paris After Losing Passport, Laptop And Other Valuables In Uber Taxi
Nollywood filmaker/director, Kunle Afolayan is currently stranded in Paris. Hours ago, the filmmaker announced via his Instagram that he misplaced his international passport, laptop and some valuable in an Uber taxi he alighted from in Paris. He said he has contacted the company but he’s yet to hear from them. According to him, “HELP! We […]
