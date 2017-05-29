Pages Navigation Menu

Kunle Afolayan Stranded In Paris After Losing Passport, Laptop And Other Valuables In Uber Taxi

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nollywood filmaker/director, Kunle Afolayan is currently stranded in Paris. Hours ago, the filmmaker announced via his Instagram that he misplaced his international passport, laptop and some valuable in an Uber taxi he alighted from in Paris. He said he has contacted the company but he’s yet to hear from them. According to him, “HELP! We […]

