Kwara Assembly Sets Up Committee On Illegal Mining

The Kwara State House of assembly has set up a seven – man ad-hoc committee that will look into how to curb illegal mining in the state.

The committee was mandated to interact with the state governor, Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed and work out modalities on how to curb illegal mining in the state.

The Speaker of the house, Dr Ali Ahmad announced the composition of the committee after a member of the house, Jimoh Akanni (APC, Share-Oke- Ode constituency raised the issue of illegal mining in some parts of the state.

LEADERSHIP had last Sunday reported how Kwarans in Baruten and Kaiama local government areas were conniving with foreigners to perpetrate large scale illegal mining in the border communities.

Akanni who was speaking under matter of urgent public importance told the House that the illegal miners are carrying out their nefarious activities in several parts of his constituency.

The Speaker appointed the House leader, Hassan Oyeleke as the chairman of the ad-hoc committee. The committee has two weeks to submit its report

