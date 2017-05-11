Pages Navigation Menu

Kwara State Polytechnic 2017/2018 HN (PT/FT) Admission Announced.

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the general public that applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the following HND (Full-time and part-time) programmes of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin for the 2017/2018 Academic Session: AVAILABLE PROGRAMMES: HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (HND) (FULL TIME) PROGRAMMES (TWO SESSIONS) The following programmes are available on Regular basis …

The post Kwara State Polytechnic 2017/2018 HN (PT/FT) Admission Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

