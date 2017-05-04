Kwara State University designing aircraft with car engine – Don

Prof. Leonard Daniel of the Department of Aeronautic and Astronautic Engineering, Kwara State University has announced that students in the department are designing an aircraft that can fly using car engine. Daniel made the announcement on Thursday at the inaugural lecture of the university on Aeronautics and Astronautics in Nigeria.

