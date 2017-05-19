Kwara state university renamed to Sola Saraki university

The Kwara State Government owned state university has been renamed after the late strongman of Kwara politics, Olusola Saraki. Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, made the announcement in Ilorin at the inauguration of the Sola Saraki Educational Foundation. Ahmed, who declared that the Kwara State University, KWASU, would henceforth be called Sola Saraki University, explained that renaming…

