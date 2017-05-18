Kwara State University To Be Named After Late Dr. Olusola Saraki.

The state University (Kwara State University) was named after the late strongman of Kwara politics, Dr Saraki on Wednesday by Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara. Ahmed, who made the announcement in Ilorin at the launching of Sola Saraki Educational Foundation, said the University would henceforth be called Sola Saraki University. He noted that renaming the …

The post Kwara State University To Be Named After Late Dr. Olusola Saraki. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

