Kwara’s done well—Omotosho

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—LABOUR Party, LP, governorship candidate for Kwara State in 2015 general elections, Dr. Mike Omotosho, has said contrary to criticism, the state has not done badly in the last 50 years of creation, saying it is unfair to compare Kwara with its contemporaries such as Lagos and Rivers.

Omotosho, who is also the founder of Mike Omotosho Foundation, spoke in Ilorin after organising a prayer session of 50 inter-faith clerics for the prosperity and peace of the state, with each praying for one minute.

He said: “There have been some unfair comparisons with Rivers and Lagos. The terrain is different. But, of course, we can do more given the opportunities we have.”

The post Kwara’s done well—Omotosho appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

