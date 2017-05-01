Pages Navigation Menu

Kyle Walker Wants To Quit Tottenham After Row With Manager Mauricio Pochettino

Posted on May 1, 2017

Kyle Walker has decided his future is away from Tottenham, according to The Independent

Barcelona and both Manchester clubs are said to be interested in Walker, who has apparently fallen out with manager Mauricio Pochettino over fitness and selection.

It is thought he would cost at least £35m and may be able to double his wages by leaving Spurs.

The issue between Walker and Pochettino is long-running and boils down to Pochettino’s doubts about Walker’s fitness and his performances in training. He thinks that Walker struggles to play two big games in a week, a view that Walker seriously disputes. Walker did not play any of Spurs’ three Champions League away games, including the crucial 2-1 defeat at Monaco last November which knocked Spurs out of the competition.

Walker has not handed in a transfer request at Spurs yet but he is attracted by the possibility of a big move and frustrated by recent events. When Pochettino was asked last Tuesday about the summer, he admitted some players would be sold, but only if he chose they could go, as might well be the case with Walker this summer.

“The players that we want to keep, we will keep,” Pochettino said. “Because [Daniel Levy] said to me ‘we don’t need money’. If we sell some players it is because we want to sell some players. For our fans, it is so clear that all the decisions we take are for the reason to try to improve the team, try to be more competitive next season.”

